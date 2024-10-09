The Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh will close the registration process for UP DElEd 2024 on October 9, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) courses in Uttar Pradesh can find the direct link through the official website of UP DElEd at updeled.gov.in. UP DElEd 2024: Last date today to apply at updeled.gov.in, direct link here

As per the official schedule, the last date for paying the application fee is October 10, 2024, and the last date to take a printout of the confirmation page is October 12, 2024.

The state merit list for UP DElEd admissions will be released on October 16, and the first phase of counselling will be from October 17 to 30. The admission process for the first round will be completed by November 13.

UP DElEd 2024: How to apply

To apply for the admission round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UP DElEd at updeled.gov.in.

Click on UP DElEd 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for UP DElEd admission is ₹700 for general and OBC category candidates. For SC and ST candidates, the fee is ₹500; for PwD candidates, the fee is ₹200.

As per the official notice, the merit list will be prepared based on the percentage scored in high school, intermediate, and graduate examinations, which is mentioned in the online application form. The merit list will be prepared by the Secretary, Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj, in collaboration with NIC Lucknow.

The second phase of UP DElEd counselling will be held from November 20 to December 10, and the admission process will be completed by December 10, 2024. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of UP DElEd.