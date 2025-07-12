IP University to launch 3-year LLB programme from academic session 2025-26, application begins on July 18

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) has expanded its academic programme with the introduction of a 3-year LLB programme, which will begin from the academic year 2025-26. IP University.(HT file)

This new programme will be offered at the University School of Law & Legal Studies at the Dwarka Campus of IPU, along with affiliated colleges- Vivekanand Institute of Professional Studies and Chandraprabhu Jain College.

The online application link for this programme will be activated on the University website on July 18, 2025. The application fee is ₹2,500, which candidates must pay.

The code of this programme is 238. Initially, 60 seats each will be available at all three institutes for the programme. Admission in the LLB programme will be provided based on the entrance test(CET) conducted by the university every year to enroll candidates in various courses offered by the university.

The entrance test questions will consist of language and comprehension, General Knowledge and current affairs, and basic understanding of law and legal reasoning.

The minimum educational qualification required to apply for this particular programme is a Graduation with 50% marks.

Detailed information is available on both the University’s websites www.ipu.ac.in and www.ipu.admissions.nic.in.