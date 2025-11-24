Jamia Millia Islamia begins registration for short term skill based courses, here's how to apply

Jamia Millia Islamia's Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, CIE, has started the registration process for short-term skill-based courses. Candidates interested in applying for these courses can find the direct link to apply on the official JMI websiteat jmi.ac.in. Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

The last date to apply is November 30, 2025. The expected commencement of classes will be in the month of January 2026.

These courses will be for 3 months or 6 months duration and classes will be held online. A total of 42 skill bases courses is available for candidates. The fee of the courses ranges between ₹5000 to ₹15000. Some courses classes will be done from Monday to Friday, some 3 or 4 days per week, some from Monday to Thursday 1 hour everyday.

The list of courses include digital marketing, basics of python, data science, cyber security, audio and video editing, website development, bakery training, tailoring and embriodery, beautician training, makeup artist, graphic designing, fashion designing, computer hardware and networking, electrician training, photography, FMGC etc.

How to apply To apply for the courses, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of JMI at jmi.ac.in.

2. Click on short term skill based courses link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have the registration link.

4. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

5. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of JMI.