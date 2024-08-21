JGU to Establish India’s First Constitution Museum for 75th Anniversary of Constitution

O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) is set to launch India's first Constitution Museum, marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India. The museum, named "The Constitution Academy and The Rights & Freedoms Museum," will be inaugurated on November 26, 2024, at the JGU campus. JGU to Establish India’s First Constitution Museum

BJP MP and Chancellor or JGU, Naveen Jindal said, "The Constitution Academy and the Rights and Freedoms Museum is a dedication to our journey of becoming united as a nation under the Constitution of India. Despite our diversities, the Constitution stands as a unifying symbol of our national identity, reflecting the principle of ‘Unity in Diversity.’"

Founding VC of JGU C. Raj Kumar described the museum as a platform to showcase the Constitution as a "living, breathing and growing document." He emphasized the museum’s goal: "Our vision for this museum is to showcase both the making and the makers of the Constitution of India."

The Constitution Academy will feature sections dedicated to different parts of the Constitution and their significance. It will include profiles of Constituent Assembly members, debates, and deliberations that shaped the Constitution. The museum will use various formats, including textual, audio-visual, and experiential, to engage visitors. "The museum will house extensive historical data and will be more than just an archive of documents showcasing what happened before November 26, 1949," said Kumar.

Anjchita B. Nair, CEO of Culture and Head of the Centre for Museums, has curated the museum. She noted that the museum aims to "demystify the Constitution and make it accessible to wider audiences." The museum will feature a Children's Corner with interactive installations and educational materials designed to introduce young visitors to the Constitution in an engaging manner.

The museum will also include an archive of expert interviews covering the evolution of fundamental rights and the Constitution's impact on Indian society. Through its innovative storytelling and diverse formats, the museum seeks to ignite interest in the Constitution and inspire reflection on its significance.