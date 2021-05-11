Home / Education / News / Maharashtra Scholarship Test 2021: MSCE again postpones class 5 and 8 exam
Maharashtra Scholarship Test 2021: MSCE again postpones class 5 and 8 exam
Maharashtra Scholarship Test 2021: MSCE again postpones class 5 and 8 exam
news

Maharashtra Scholarship Test 2021: MSCE again postpones class 5 and 8 exam

Maharashtra Scholarship Test 2021 for class 5 and 8 has been postponed. Candidates can check the official notice here.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 09:24 AM IST

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination, MSCE has again postponed Maharashtra Scholarship Test 2021 for classes 5 and 8 due to a surge in COVID19 cases across the country. The examination that was scheduled to be conducted on May 23, 2021, remains postponed. The next date of the examination will be notified to the students soon. Candidates can check the official update on the official site of MSCE on mscepuppss.in.

The official update was shared by Varsha Gaikwad, School Education Minister of Maharashtra on her official twitter handle. She wrote, “In view of the increasing prevalence of corona, the pre-Higher Secondary Scholarship Examination (E-5V) and Pre-Secondary Scholarship Examination (E-8V) to be held on the same day in all the districts on 23rd May 2021 has been postponed immediately in view of the interest of the students.”

Earlier, the scholarship examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 25, 2021. This year, a total of 47662 schools across the state have registered for the scholarship examination. A total of 632478 students of Class 5 and a total of 388335 students of Class 8 have registered to appear for the examination.

The registration process was closed by the Council on April 10, 2021. The scholarship test will be conducted in eight languages including Marathi, Urdu, Hindi, Gujarati, English, Sindhi, Telugu, and Kannad.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
varsha gaikwad scholarship exam education + 1 more

Related Stories

NIPER JEE 2021: The examination was scheduled to be held on June 5. Along with this, the last date to apply online for NIPER has also been extended till May 15.(File)
NIPER JEE 2021: The examination was scheduled to be held on June 5. Along with this, the last date to apply online for NIPER has also been extended till May 15.(File)
competitive exams

NIPER JEE 2021 postponed, registration date extended

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 10, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination 2021. The revised date will be declared later.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.