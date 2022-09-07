Min of Education inaugurates Shikshak Parv to take NEP forward, award teachers

Union Ministers Annapurna Devi and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Tuesday inaugurated Shikshak Parv which is being celebrated to felicitate teachers and to take the new National Education Policy (NEP) forward.

The beginning of Shikshak Parv was marked with an inaugural conclave organised by the Ministry of Education, CBSE, AICTE and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Minister of State (MoS) for Education Annapurna Devi said, "Teachers are looked upon as role models by children and they play an important role in shaping students’ characters and building a value-based society."

"Under NEP 2020, teachers will have to work on the future action plan as per the concept of an integrated and multidisciplinary approach. Strong cooperation and coordination of a teacher is the key and inspiration for building the skills and character of students," she said.

The ministers presented the "CBSE Honour for Excellence in Teaching and School Leadership 2021-22 awards" to 19 Principals and Teachers from CBSE-affiliated schools.

MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said teachers, whether in schools or higher education, share a common goal and the objective of such honours was to recognize best practices, academic leadership and institution building.

The awardees were selected based on academic and professional accomplishments, contribution to the community, innovative teaching practices, impact on comprehensive growth of students and an interview with the national-level screening-cum-selection committee.

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has also instituted the National Technical Teachers Award to identify and felicitate extraordinary teachers, teaching excellence, institutional leadership, innovation and creativity.