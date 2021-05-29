NCHM JEE 2021: Registration date extended, check new dates here

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for NCHM JEE 2021. The registration date for National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination is till June 20, 2021. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of NCHM JEE on nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

The last date has been extended after Agency received representations from candidates seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID 2019 and the disruptions caused by it, as per the official notice.

To remove the hardships caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, the Agency decided to extend the last date for submission of online application. Candidates can check the complete revised schedule in the table given below.

NCHM JEE 2021: Revised Schedule

Last date for submission of online exam application forms June 20, 2021 Last date for payment of exam fee online June 20, 2021 Correction window June 21 to June 30, 2021

The NCHM JEE 2021 examination has been postponed due to the hardships caused to candidates and ensuring larger participation of candidates. The new exam date will be announced by the Agency in due course of time. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NCHM JEE.