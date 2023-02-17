NIOS launches ‘Aarambhika’ course in World Hindi Conference

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the release of 'Aarambhika' course during the inaugural session of the World Hindi Conference, which is being held in Fiji from February 15-17, 2023.

President of Fiji Ratu Williame Myvalili Katonivere and Union Minister of External Affairs of India, Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar launched the course, NIOS said in a press statement.

Developed under the guidance of NIOS Chairperson Prof. Saroj Sharma, Aarambhika' will be beneficial for all those who want to learn Hindi and whose first language or mother tongue is other than Hindi, it added.

“This course shall enable learners to have a general conversation in Hindi in various situations and give them a glimpse of the Indian culture and ethos,” NIOS said.

NIOS is an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Education, Government of India that offers academic, vocational and life enrichment courses through open and distance learning mode.