The National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, received 1274 placement offers in the NIT Rourkela Placement 2025 drive. The highest CTC recorded this year is ₹62.44 lakh per annum. NIT Rourkela Placement 2025: 1274 placement offers received, ₹ 62.44 lakh per annum highest CTC recorded

Around 373 recruiters participated in this year's placement drive, out of which 48.36% were first-time recruiters.

The majority of the recruiters in this placement drive were from the Software and IT Services sector, followed by Manufacturing, BFSI, Electronics, and Education sectors. The top recruiters included Google, AMD, Qualcomm, Wells Fargo, JSW, Amazon, ExxonMobil, DE Shaw & Co, Accenture, Barclays, Deloitte, MathWorks, ITC, Texas Instruments, American Express, HP, Bharat Petroleum, and several others.

The job profiles offered to the students were of Software Engineer, Software Development Engineer, Hardware Engineer, Graduate Trainee Engineer, Data Analyst, and Business Analyst, among others.

Along with 1200+ job offers, the varsity has also received 509 six-month internship offers.

As per the press statement issued by the varsity, the average CTC for the flagship B. Tech. program was Rs. 14.10 LPA, and M. Tech. program was 13.48 LPA. The highest internship offer received this year is Rs. 1.26 Lakh Per Month (LPM). More than 85 students have received an annual package exceeding ₹30 LPA.

While speaking about the placement drive this year, Prof. K. Umamaheshwar Rao, Director, NIT Rourkela, said, “At NIT Rourkela, we are committed to equipping our students with industry-relevant skills, a strong foundation in innovation and out-of-the-box thinking. We have shaped professionals who are ready to excel in a dynamic and rapidly changing world. Despite a competitive global job market, the placement outcomes this year highlight the dedication and capabilities of our students, along with the collaborative efforts of the Career Development Centre at NIT Rourkela. We will continue to nurture future-ready talent for an evolving global economy.”