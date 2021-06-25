No decision yet on reopening of schools, colleges, says Karnataka Deputy CM

The Karnataka government has not yet taken a decision on reopening of schools and colleges and will be looked into it after discussion, said Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan.

The schools and colleges in Karnataka have been closed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, the Deputy CM said, "At present, schools and colleges are closed. Based on the vaccination drive for people above 18 years, it will be decided on how to go ahead. Experts have suggested reopening the institutions. However, the state government has not decided anything on it, we will look into it after discussion."

As for the offices, permission has been granted by the state government to resume operation, however, the Deputy Chief Minister said that it is a choice of the people whether they want to go or not.

"It is their choice. We cannot insist anybody to come to the office. Only thing is that we need to allow to work from wherever they want to," he said

"This is the way forward, from the physical world to a virtual world," concluded Ashwathnarayan.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Karnataka has 1,16,473 active cases of COVID-19.