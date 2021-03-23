IND USA
No tuition fee for girl PG student in Haryana with less family income

No tuition fee for girl PG students in Haryana govt colleges with family income less than 1.8 L
PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 07:51 AM IST

Girl students with annual family income less than 1.80 lakh and pursuing post-graduation in government colleges and government-aided facilities of Haryana will not be charged tuition fee, according to an official statement on Monday.

The Director-General of Higher Education Department, Haryana, has forwarded a letter in this regard to principals of all government and government-aided colleges in the state.

Meanwhile, Chairman, Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani, Jagbir Singh said examination of classes nine and 11 will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm in place of the earlier scheduled time of 8:30 am to 11 am.

He said the examination of class 11 students be held from March 26 to April 23, and for Class nine it will be from March 30 to April 17. 

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, all candidates should ensure social distancing and wear mask at the examination centre according to government guidelines, the official said.

