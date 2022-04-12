Home / Education / News / Now, students can pursue 2 full-time degree programmes simultaneously: UGC
Now, students can pursue 2 full-time degree programmes simultaneously: UGC

UGC Chairman M Jagdesh Kumar on Tuesday said the commission will allow students to pursue 2 full-time degree programmes simultaneously in physical mode.
UGC to allow students pursue 2 degrees at the same time(HT file photo)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 04:42 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Students will now be able to pursue two full-time degree programmes in physical mode simultaneously either at the same university or from different universities, UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar announced on Tuesday.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) will soon issue detailed guidelines in this regard.

"As announced in the new National Education Policy (NEP) and in order to allow students to acquire multiple skills, UGC is coming up with new guidelines to allow a candidate to pursue two degree programmes in physical mode simultaneously. The degrees can either be pursued from the same or different universities," Kumar said at a press conference.

Students will also be allowed to pursue two degree programmes in physical and online mode simultaneously, he added. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
