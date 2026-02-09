Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2: PM speaks about AI, developing leadership mindset, exercising daily- key takeaways
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Episode 2 aired on February 9. PM Modi spoke about startups, use of AI, developing leadership mindset. Check the key takeaways here.
The second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 was aired on Monday, February 9. In this episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students in several cities, including Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, and Guwahati.
PM Modi responded to various queries students had about startups, AI, leadership skills, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
When a student asked how to start a startup, PM Modi said there is no age to start one. First, understand what you want to start, then gather your friends and start your own.
Another student asked about the use of AI, to which PM cautioned them on becoming overly dependent on technology, saying artificial intelligence and mobile phones should be used as tools and not allowed to control daily life. He said, "We should try not to make AI or mobile the master; some kids do not eat food unless they see the smartphone. We can use AI efficiently. We should not become slaves to technology... We must expand our potential through technology... We don't need to be scared of AI."
In this episode, the Prime Minister highlighted the value of simple, traditional meals, mindful eating, and balanced habits, reminding students that enjoying local food mindfully keeps both the body energised and the mind focused.
He also said an emphasis on discipline. PM said that discipline gives strength to inspiration, that education and talent must grow together, that progress comes from competing with oneself, and that success needs no noise because it speaks for itself.
PM also pointed out the importance of practising writing, solving papers regularly, staying relaxed, getting proper sleep and exercising daily.
When asked about leadership, PM responded that leadership is not about titles, elections, or speeches, but about taking responsibility and starting change yourself. A leader decides to act even if no one else does, leads by example through small actions, inspires others naturally, understands people before trying to convince them, and develops the ability to guide without imposing.
He also added that he is glad that the students of the country have envisioned Viksit Bharat 2047. He said, "This is a matter of great happiness for me. We should adopt the habits of developed countries, we should turn off engines at red lights, we should not leave food, and we should reduce wastage... Discipline is very important in our life."
