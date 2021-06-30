Patna University to begin admission process from July 2

In a major relief to students waiting for college admissions, Patna University (PU) has decided to begin admission process for the new academic session from July 2.

PU's vice-chancellor Girish Kumar Chaudhary on Tuesday announced that online admission form would be available on the official website www.patnauniversity.ac.in. The last date for filling online admission form is July 17.

Prof Anil Kumar, dean of students' welfare, said, "Interested applicants can fill online admission form through online portal. We are yet to decide the mode of selection as we are waiting for Raj Bhawan's direction in this light. However, we are hopeful to commence academic session on time which begins in the first week of August."

Kumar also said that pending exams of undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be conducted soon to clear backlogs and bring academic calender on track.

More than 11 lakh students cleared class 12 examination conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board this year.