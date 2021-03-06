Puducherry Lt Governor gives nod to pay arrears to aided schools staff
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday approved the disbursement of arrears of salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff of 33 government-aided schools here.
Also, she gave her nod to payment of pension due for the retired staff of such schools for the last 14 months.
The Lt Governor held discussions with the territorial Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and also with her advisers C Chandramouli and A P Maheshwari on the situation arising out of the non-disbursement, a press release said.
Soundararajan was informed about the setting up of a committee to examine, amend the Puducherry School Education Act and the rules relating to the payments, the release said.
An official source told PTI that around 800 staff, including nearly 300 retired staff, would be benefited and the government would disburse through grants for around ₹30 crore. The regular staff and the pensioners had been staging agitations to get the payments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Food and Civil Supplies dept writes to Delhi government school principals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi school board to have continuous evaluation, focus on employability: CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Board of School education gets state govt's approval, check details
- "In today's cabinet meet, we have given approval to the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi govt approves formation of separate board for 2,700 schools in city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging Jamia VC appointment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2021 to be 'Year of Education', ₹1,000 crore investment planned: Arunachal CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab govt to accord status of state university to two engineering colleges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Jammu inks MoU with Army's Northern Command
- The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu on Friday entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Army's Northern Command providing innovative solutions through exhaustive research and development in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pokhriyal to inaugurate 29th edition of New Delhi World Book Fair today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
QS Subject Rankings 2021: 12 Indian institutions secure position in top 100
- Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday congratulated 12 Indian Institutions on securing position in top 100 in the QS Subject Rankings for the year 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IITs represent face of new resurgent, aspirational India: Vice President
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
QS Subject Ranking 2021: IIT Kharagpur features among Top 50
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Regional languages to be medium of instruction in Bihar's elementary schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Nadar University Chennai appoints Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya as VC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Closure of 1.5mn schools impacted 247mn children in India: UNICEF study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox