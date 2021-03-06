IND USA
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.(ANI file. )
Puducherry Lt Governor gives nod to pay arrears to aided schools staff

PTI, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:14 PM IST

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday approved the disbursement of arrears of salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff of 33 government-aided schools here.

Also, she gave her nod to payment of pension due for the retired staff of such schools for the last 14 months.

The Lt Governor held discussions with the territorial Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and also with her advisers C Chandramouli and A P Maheshwari on the situation arising out of the non-disbursement, a press release said.

Soundararajan was informed about the setting up of a committee to examine, amend the Puducherry School Education Act and the rules relating to the payments, the release said.

An official source told PTI that around 800 staff, including nearly 300 retired staff, would be benefited and the government would disburse through grants for around 30 crore. The regular staff and the pensioners had been staging agitations to get the payments.

