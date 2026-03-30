Chandigarh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday presented a comprehensive report card of the state government's education sector, highlighting significant reforms, increased budget allocation and improved academic outcomes over the past four years. Punjab CM highlights major education reforms, budget hike in four years

Addressing a press conference under the "Shandaar Char Saal Bhagwant Mann de naal" campaign, Maan said the government's "Shiksha Kranti" has transformed government schools into competitive and outcome-driven institutions.

He said the education budget has been increased from ₹12,657 crore in 2021-22 to ₹19,279 crore in 2026-27, marking a substantial rise in financial commitment towards the sector.

The allocation for the current financial year is around seven per cent higher than the previous year, he said.

Emphasising the importance of education in overall development, the chief minister said countries that prioritise education progress in all fields.

He alleged that earlier governments created a divide between private and government schools, but his government has worked to bridge that gap by upgrading infrastructure and improving teaching standards in government institutions.

Government schools in Punjab are now at par with private schools, giving parents a credible alternative, Mann said.

To enhance accountability, he said that from April 1, parents will be informed about their child's absence as well as teachers' leave.

Highlighting academic achievements, the chief minister said Punjab secured the top position in the National Achievement Survey 2024, outperforming several states.

He added that government school students scored 18 per cent higher than the national average.

Mann said that in recent years, 740 students have cleared the Joint Entrance Examination and 1,284 have qualified for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test , reflecting improved academic performance in government schools.

On institutional development, he said 118 Schools of Eminence are being established across the state, of which 60 are already operational. These schools aim to provide specialised education and career-oriented guidance to students.

The chief minister said that for the first time, around 24 lakh parents participated in mega parent-teacher meetings, strengthening community engagement in the education system.

Focusing on inclusivity, Mann said free bus services have been introduced for girl students in government schools and Schools of Eminence, benefiting around 15,500 students and ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder education.

He further said that since April 2022, 14,525 teachers have been recruited, and the services of 12,316 education department employees have been regularised.

Highlighting teacher training initiatives, he said several batches of teachers, principals and education officers have been sent abroad for training.

The chief minister said eight batches were sent to Singapore, while primary teachers received training in Finland. Additionally, headmasters underwent leadership training at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad.

He said the government has ensured comprehensive development of school facilities, including classrooms, science and computer labs, libraries, playgrounds and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls. High-speed Wi-Fi connectivity has been provided in all government schools.

Highlighting innovation, he said the Business Blaster programme has been introduced to promote entrepreneurial thinking among students. Under the initiative, students have collectively generated around ₹70 crore through business ideas.

In higher education, Mann said Punjab has introduced the country's first Digital Open University Policy-2026 and plans to establish a new university at Sri Anandpur Sahib in the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

He added that steps have also been taken to improve transparency in admissions through an online portal for government colleges.

The chief minister also highlighted efforts to promote the Punjabi language and culture, saying that Punjabi has been made mandatory for official work under the Punjab Language Act.

He said thousands of books and rare manuscripts have been digitised to preserve the state's literary heritage.

Mann reiterated that the government is launching the second phase of its education reforms with an outlay of ₹3,500 crore, supported by the World Bank, to further strengthen the sector.

Expressing confidence in the future, he said Punjab's education model is emerging as a national benchmark and added that the day is not far when students from countries like Canada and Australia will come to Punjab for quality education.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.