IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / Rajasthan Governor stress on need to increase representation of tribal youths
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.
news

Rajasthan Governor stress on need to increase representation of tribal youths

Rajasthan Governor directed officials for ensuring regular health check-ups, vaccinations and special attention to women's health along with proper dissemination of health services in tribal areas.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 10:15 AM IST

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has given directions to do special work to increase the representation of tribal youths in engineering, medical and vocational courses and government services.

Addressing a special online review meeting on the progress of schemes and works for tribal welfare, Mishra said effective work should be done to bring the scheduled area at par with the national average in the health indicators of infant and maternal mortality, TB, anemia, malnutrition and others.

He directed officials for ensuring regular health check-ups, vaccinations and special attention to women's health along with proper dissemination of health services in tribal areas.

Mishra said there was a need to instill confidence in the youth of tribal areas so that they can become employer instead of employee.

For this, he added, attention should be paid to expand the skill development training centres in these areas and develop necessary facilities, according to a release.

Mishra also emphasised on expanding and improving the quality of free coaching facility being provided for the preparations of competitive examinations in tribal area so as to increase the percentage of candidates selected from there.

The governor inquired about the schemes being implemented for the development of tribal areas from district collectors of Banswara, Dungarpur, Pratapgarh, Pali, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Chittorgarh and Udaipur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kalraj mishra
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP