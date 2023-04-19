Home / Education / News / RPSC member got 60 lakh for leaking teacher recruitment exam paper: Police

RPSC member got 60 lakh for leaking teacher recruitment exam paper: Police

PTI | , Jaipur
Apr 19, 2023 06:51 PM IST

RPSC member arrested in connection with the 2022 teacher recruitment paper leak case, had allegedly received ₹60 lakh for leaking the question paper.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Babulal Katara, one of the three persons arrested recently in connection with the 2022 teacher recruitment paper leak case, had allegedly received 60 lakh for leaking the question paper, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

RPSC member got <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60 lakh for teacher recruitment question paper leak: Police
RPSC member got 60 lakh for teacher recruitment question paper leak: Police

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police arrested the RPSC member, his nephew Vijay Katara, and Gopal Singh, a driver employed by the commission, on Tuesday night. Later, a court in Udaipur sent the three to police custody till April 29.

Additional Director General of the SOG Ashok Rathore told reporters here that their investigation has revealed that Babulal Katara had the responsibility of getting the paper for grade-2 teacher exam set.

He had access to the paper and before sending it for printing, he shared a copy with Sher Singh Meena, a teacher who was in touch with Babulal Katara, Rathore said.

The senior official said Katara received 60 lakh for leaking the paper to Meena, who sold the paper to other accused. The candidates were sold the leaked paper for 5 lakh or more, Rathore added.

Meena was caught by the Rajasthan Police in Odisha.

Rathore said the SOG will interrogate Babulal Katara to know whether any other person associated with the RPSC is involved in it or not.

He said it was clear from the beginning that the paper was not leaked from any exam centre and the role of RPSC was suspicious.

In December last year, a total of 55 people, including 37 candidates, were arrested in the paper leak case.

Udaipur police intercepted a bus carrying candidates going to the exam centre and found question papers in their possession. Some more arrests were made later.

Get latest news onEducationalong with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in question paper
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in question paper
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out