RPSC member got 60 lakh for leaking teacher recruitment exam paper: Police

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Babulal Katara, one of the three persons arrested recently in connection with the 2022 teacher recruitment paper leak case, had allegedly received ₹60 lakh for leaking the question paper, a senior police official said on Wednesday. RPSC member got ₹ 60 lakh for teacher recruitment question paper leak: Police

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police arrested the RPSC member, his nephew Vijay Katara, and Gopal Singh, a driver employed by the commission, on Tuesday night. Later, a court in Udaipur sent the three to police custody till April 29.

Additional Director General of the SOG Ashok Rathore told reporters here that their investigation has revealed that Babulal Katara had the responsibility of getting the paper for grade-2 teacher exam set.

He had access to the paper and before sending it for printing, he shared a copy with Sher Singh Meena, a teacher who was in touch with Babulal Katara, Rathore said.

The senior official said Katara received ₹60 lakh for leaking the paper to Meena, who sold the paper to other accused. The candidates were sold the leaked paper for ₹5 lakh or more, Rathore added.

Meena was caught by the Rajasthan Police in Odisha.

Rathore said the SOG will interrogate Babulal Katara to know whether any other person associated with the RPSC is involved in it or not.

He said it was clear from the beginning that the paper was not leaked from any exam centre and the role of RPSC was suspicious.

In December last year, a total of 55 people, including 37 candidates, were arrested in the paper leak case.

Udaipur police intercepted a bus carrying candidates going to the exam centre and found question papers in their possession. Some more arrests were made later.