SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2026: Registration begins at apply.youthforindia.org, check eligibility
SBI Foundation has opened registrations for the SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2026, targeting Indian citizens, OCIs, and citizens of Nepal and Bhutan. The 13-month program focuses on 12 themes, empowering participants to drive sustainable change in rural communities. Eligibility includes a graduation degree and ages 21-32. Over 70% of alumni pursue impactful careers in the social sector.
SBI Foundation, the CSR arm of the State Bank of India Group has started the registration process for SBI Youth for India Fellowship 2026. The fellowship is available for Indian citizens, OCIs and citizens of Nepal, Bhutan and SBI employees.
According to the press statement issued by SBI, the fellowship invites participants to step beyond the familiar and immerse themselves in the heart of rural India, working hand in hand with communities to reimagine possibilities, spark sustainable change, and play an active role in shaping a more inclusive and resilient future.
The fellowship is of 13 months duration.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who have a graduation degree can apply for the fellowship. The age limit should be between 21 to 32 years. For SBI Employees, they should be a Confirmed Officer in Scale I/II within SBI.
The SBI YFI Fellowship focuses on 12 thematic areas, including Health, Rural Livelihood, Food Security, Environmental Protection, Education, Water, Technology, Women’s Empowerment, Self-Governance, Social Entrepreneurship, Traditional Craft, and Alternate Energy. Fellows work on one of these themes based on their interests during the 13-month program. Post-completion of the Fellowship, 70% of Fellows have pursued meaningful careers in the social sector, working in Rural Development, Public Policy/Governance, Academia, etc., thereby enabling positive change.
After completing the program, Fellows are equipped and inspired to build impactful careers in social entrepreneurship and development sectors.
Swapan Dhar, MD & CEO, SBI Foundation, said, “Aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, the SBI Youth for India Fellowship nurtures changemakers who bridge urban-rural divides through collaboration and empathy, not charity. Across 12 key thematic areas, including education, women’s empowerment, and rural livelihoods, Fellows drive meaningful grassroots impact while building inclusive leadership capabilities. With over 70 per cent of alumni moving into social sector leadership, 50-plus social ventures launched, and partnerships with institutions such as NITI Aayog, UN Women, ILO, and J-PAL, the Fellowship continues to convert individual potential into India’s collective progress", read the press statement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
