School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, world and other news of September 13
School Assembly News Headlines Today (September 13): Get to know the important national, international and other news headlines for September 13 below.
National
New Prachand LCH to have more firepower, higher survivability
SpiceJet aircraft loses wheel during take-off, lands safely
SC asks Centre to form policy to set up Spl courts for terror cases
International
US appeal to EU for tariffs over Russian oil amid turnaround of ties with India
Court rejects challenge to Trump ending thousands of migrants' legal status
50% US tariffs caused rift with India: Donald Trump
Education
DUSU Polls 2025: NSUI promises fee rollback, menstrual leave, campus safety in manifesto
Leverage launches ‘Leverage Careers’ to help graduates & professionals access trusted global opportunities
SSC warns candidates against use of unfair means in exams, says it will invite severe action including debarment
Sports
England unleash mayhem with historic 300, breaking Suryakumar’s India record; Phil Salt sets new high in 2nd T20I vs SA
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match the least-hyped, most tainted IND vs PAK clash ever; BCCI under severe pressure
Walker Buehler's Phillies debut leads to rout of Royals