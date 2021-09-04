School heads need to play role of education leaders: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said schools have to make education a mass movement and school heads need to play the role of education leaders.

Sisodia was speaking at a Cluster Leadership Development Programme (CLDP) here that was organised for "professional development and leadership upskilling" of school heads of government schools in Delhi.

"Schools have to expand their role to make education a mass movement and school heads now need to play the role of education leaders and engage the community with the school so that the learning environment is not confined to the school's boundary wall," Sisodia said as per an official statement from the deputy CM's office.

He said there is a need for school heads to take education in Delhi to a new dimension "by sharing the experiences and best practices of their schools amongst themselves".

Talking about CLDP, Sisodia said it has helped in creating an environment of education leadership.

"CLDP has made a significant contribution in creating a better education ecosystem. It has taken education to new heights but now there is a need to work beyond this. Now, CLDP needs to be re-thought. CLDP is no longer confined to just a cluster of schools but has to move out of it and engage with the community," he said.

The CLDP provides a platform to the school heads to interact with their peers in school management, day-to-day schooling, through mutual discussion, the statement said.