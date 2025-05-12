Schools, colleges to open tomorrow in Jammu and Kashmir

As life has returned to normal following the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, education minister Sakina Itoo said all educational institutions, except those in border areas, will open in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. As life has returned to normal following the ceasefire between India and Pakistan, education minister Sakina Itoo said all educational institutions, except those in border areas, will open in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. (ANI/File)

“All schools and colleges will reopen from tomorrow in non-border districts of Jammu as well as Kashmir,” she said on Monday.

In border areas, police are busy clearing the unexploded shells, village after village and have cautioned people against returning home till the dangerous munitions are cleared.

The educational institutions had closed from 9 May as the situation deteriorated amid escalating India-Pakistan conflict involving drones, missiles and long-range weapons.

On 7 May, India had targeted terror infrastructure at nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan used heavy artillery to target villages in border areas.

The authorities had closed all schools, colleges and universities as a precautionary measure.

All the examinations to be conducted by universities were also postponed.