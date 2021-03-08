IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / News / Should schools reopen? Here’s what parents have to say
Secondary and senior secondary schools have opened all across the country. ANI
Secondary and senior secondary schools have opened all across the country. ANI
news

Should schools reopen? Here’s what parents have to say

In the light of a fresh hike in COVID-19 cases in the country, parents share a mixed bag of opinions about reopening of schools.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:44 AM IST

With the COVID-19 vaccine being launched and cases seeming to dip countrywide, schools have started calling students back to school in a graded manner with special provisions and restrictions. While students of classes 9 to 12 have already resumed to physical classes, those in junior classes are still continuing with online classes. However, of late, some primary schools have also started opening up their premises.

With the country struggling to swing back to normalcy, a fresh hike in cases in many states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and UP has come as a major setback. In the current scenario, the big question is: Should the schools start physical classes or continue with the virtual ones? But India, it seems, isn’t yet ready for online education. A recent UNICEF report estimated that in our country, only one in four children has access to digital devices and internet connectivity. It also highlights the digital divide between rural and urban India.

In another interesting survey by a community engagement platform named Local Circles, almost 80% of parents said they are unhappy with online education. Their main concern is learning loss. Parents, however, have a mixed bag of opinions about the resumption of schools. While they want physical classes to start, health and safety concerns are making them hesitant to send their kids back to school. Here is what they have to say.

Nandini Banerjee, mom to Shoumili, class 2, Mother’s International, Delhi

“Students of secondary and senior secondary classes have resumed to physical classes. But we don’t know when primary school students will be called back. I will be happy to send my child back to school if the vaccination becomes a success and authorities ensure proper sanitisation of all the touch points from time to time. With offices calling their staff back to office, online classes can be a challenge for parents of younger kids. This is because they can’t operate everything on their own and one parent has to be with the kid during the virtual classes.”

Monalisa Rakshit, mom to Abhinab, class 3, Sri Sri Academy, Kolkata

“Not going to school means a huge psychological setback for my child. Moreover, I find online classes absolutely ineffective. Kids have the scope of being inattentive to the lectures or skipping them altogether. I see my child playing video games while the classes are on. Despite these challenges, I would want the schools to reopen only after kids are vaccinated. Post immunisation, the resumption of physical classes can happen in a graded manner, may be twice a week with very few students and reduced number of classes.”

Pradeep Khanna, dad to Rounnaq, class 7, Saupin’s School, Chandigarh

“I think schools should open now. The COVID situation is pretty much under control in Chandigarh. Moreover, kids are more resilient to the novel coronavirus than adults. Additionally, they have, by now, become quite well-trained in the COVID-19 safety protocols. With schools remaining shut for almost a year, a major part of kids’ development is getting obstructed, let alone the psychological toll that lack of companionship has taken on them. Peer learning is the best form of learning. Online learning compromises that.”

Jayoti Banerjee, mom to Ishita, class 8, KR Mangalam World School, Delhi

“I am quite apprehensive about the reopening of schools. What if the COVID cases shoot up after kids start going to school, as has been the case with many schools in NCR? Reopening of schools should be considered only after children are vaccinated. I am not a big champion of virtual education, but I feel safe with my daughter at home in the current scenario. It’s tough to make kids follow the social distancing and sanitisation rules if they’re in school. Moreover, the safety of the teachers is also compromised.”

Prithwiraj Laha, dad to Rimjhim, class 10, Holy Child Institute, Kolkata

“Initially, when the school reopened, the students were going for 5 days a week. A week later, the number of days was reduced to three. Now they have resumed to online classes only. I welcomed the decision of reopening the schools as I feel that learning can’t be complete in virtual classes. However, in the light of the fresh spike in COVID-19 cases, the decision to shut the school seems to be wise. Having said that, I would like to say that online classes can never be a permanent solution. I have seen kids getting busy in chats during the classes instead of paying attention to the lectures. Moreover, teamwork seems to be missing in virtual classes.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
school reopening online classes free online classes classroom education online education
Close
British PM Boris Johnson has imposed some of the most stringent curbs in an attempt to halt the spread of the infection. (Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS)
British PM Boris Johnson has imposed some of the most stringent curbs in an attempt to halt the spread of the infection. (Tolga Akmen/Pool via REUTERS)
news

Reopening England's schools is step towards normality, says PM Johnson

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:13 PM IST
The reopening of England's schools to all pupils on Monday will mark the first step back towards normality and is only possible because of the efforts of the public to bring COVID-19 infection rates down, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: IMAGE POSTED BY @AamAadmiParty** New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces for the establishment of Delhi Board of School Education, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_06_2021_000105B)(PTI)
**EDS: IMAGE POSTED BY @AamAadmiParty** New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces for the establishment of Delhi Board of School Education, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_06_2021_000105B)(PTI)
news

Educationalists welcome Delhi govt's decision to form separate education board

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 08:31 PM IST
School principals, experts welcome Kejriwal govt's decision to form Delhi Board of School Education.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.(ANI file. )
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.(ANI file. )
news

Puducherry Lt Governor gives nod to pay arrears to aided schools staff

PTI, Puducherry
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:35 PM IST
The Lt Governor held discussions with the territorial Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and also with her advisers C Chandramouli and A P Maheshwari on the situation arising out of the non-disbursement, a press release said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Representational image. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
news

Food and Civil Supplies dept writes to Delhi government school principals

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 06:16 PM IST
The government had distributed dry ration among the needy during the lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces the establishment of Delhi Board of School Education, in New Delhi on Saturday, March 6, (PTI)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces the establishment of Delhi Board of School Education, in New Delhi on Saturday, March 6, (PTI)
news

Delhi school board to have continuous evaluation, focus on employability: CM

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 03:33 PM IST
The new Delhi Board of School Education will focus on bringing up students who are employable after they graduate, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI file)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI file)
news

Delhi Board of School education gets state govt's approval, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:10 PM IST
  • "In today's cabinet meet, we have given approval to the constitution of a Delhi Board of School Education," said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Switch Delhi campaign was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month to promote e-vehicles in Delhi. The campaign is in lines with the government’s long-term plans to reduce air pollution in Delhi.(ANI)
The Switch Delhi campaign was launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this month to promote e-vehicles in Delhi. The campaign is in lines with the government’s long-term plans to reduce air pollution in Delhi.(ANI)
news

Delhi govt approves formation of separate board for 2,700 schools in city

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:53 PM IST
The Delhi government on Saturday approved the formation of a separate school board for nearly 2,700 schools in the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
Delhi High Court.(Mint file)
news

Delhi HC dismisses plea challenging Jamia VC appointment

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Justice V Kameswar Rao, in the 49-page judgement, highlighted the position of law that court cannot sit in appeal over the decision taken by the Search Committee, set up to select prospective candidates for the post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Participating in the budget discussion, Khandu told the assembly that his government will launch 'Mission Shiksha' to improve the standard of education in the next two years with six focus areas(HT file)
Participating in the budget discussion, Khandu told the assembly that his government will launch 'Mission Shiksha' to improve the standard of education in the next two years with six focus areas(HT file)
news

2021 to be 'Year of Education', 1,000 crore investment planned: Arunachal CM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:41 PM IST
The Arunachal Pradesh government has dedicated 2021 as the 'Year of Education with a planned investment of 1,000 crore for the sector, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Representational image. (HT FILE PHOTO)
news

Punjab govt to accord status of state university to two engineering colleges

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:17 AM IST
A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Jammu aims to become a strong resource that can help solve the Indian Army's unique problems by providing innovative solutions through exhaustive research and development, Gaur said.(iitjammu.ac.in)
IIT Jammu aims to become a strong resource that can help solve the Indian Army's unique problems by providing innovative solutions through exhaustive research and development, Gaur said.(iitjammu.ac.in)
news

IIT Jammu inks MoU with Army's Northern Command

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:14 AM IST
  • The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu on Friday entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Army's Northern Command providing innovative solutions through exhaustive research and development in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The event will be inaugurated by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the Union Education Minister, at a virtual ceremony on March 5.(HT File)
The event will be inaugurated by Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, the Union Education Minister, at a virtual ceremony on March 5.(HT File)
news

Pokhriyal to inaugurate 29th edition of New Delhi World Book Fair today

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:02 AM IST
The 29th edition of the annual New Delhi World Book Fair, organised by the National Book Trust, India will be held virtually from March 6 to 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Madras has been ranked 30th in the world for Petroleum Engineering, IIT Bombay has been ranked 41st and IIT Kharagpur has been ranked 44th in the world for Minerals and Mining Engineering, and University of Delhi has been ranked 50th in the world for Development Studies.(PTI File)
IIT Madras has been ranked 30th in the world for Petroleum Engineering, IIT Bombay has been ranked 41st and IIT Kharagpur has been ranked 44th in the world for Minerals and Mining Engineering, and University of Delhi has been ranked 50th in the world for Development Studies.(PTI File)
news

QS Subject Rankings 2021: 12 Indian institutions secure position in top 100

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • Union Education Minister Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday congratulated 12 Indian Institutions on securing position in top 100 in the QS Subject Rankings for the year 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Vice President said the dream could be realised only if the education system was improved.
The Vice President said the dream could be realised only if the education system was improved.
news

IITs represent face of new resurgent, aspirational India: Vice President

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:47 PM IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said the country has to regain its past glory as 'Viswa Guru' and become a knowledge and education hub once again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IIT Kharagpur has surpassed its top subject rank in 2021 with the highest worldwide subject rank at 44 in comparison to 46 in 2020 and 47 in 2019, the statement issued by the institute said. (Mint file)
IIT Kharagpur has surpassed its top subject rank in 2021 with the highest worldwide subject rank at 44 in comparison to 46 in 2020 and 47 in 2019, the statement issued by the institute said. (Mint file)
news

QS Subject Ranking 2021: IIT Kharagpur features among Top 50

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:13 PM IST
IIT Kharagpur has been ranked among the top 50 in the prestigious QS Subject Ranking in Mineral and Mining Engineering sector while emerging as India's top-ranking institution in the field of Agriculture and Forestry, an official statement said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP