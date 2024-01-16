SP Jain Global's MBA graduates witness a five-fold salary surge, highest package at 72.8 lakh

Bagging the highest package of INR 72.8 lakhs, SP Jain School of Global Management (SP Jain Global) announced the placements of its 2023 Global MBA (GMBA) and Master of Global Business (MGB) graduates. SP Jain Global was recently ranked as the seventh-best B-school in 2023-24 in the Asia Pacific by Bloomberg Businessweek. (Representative Image)(Pixabay)

According to a press release by SP Jain Global, a five-fold increase in salaries post-graduation was witnessed among the 2023 GMBA graduates. The highest package by the graduates was INR 72.8 lakhs. Also, a 33% increase in the average starting salary for Global MBA graduates from the previous year was seen, reaching INR 32 lakhs.

“Despite global economic challenges, our students have demonstrated resilience and excelled across a variety of industries and regions. This is a testament to the world-class education and training they received at SP Jain Global," said Dr. Balakrishna Grandhi, Dean of the GMBA and MGB programs.

According to SP Jain Global, the MGB graduates too witnessed a seven-fold surge in their salaries. The highest package secured by these graduates reached INR 48.8 lakhs. Also, a 21% increase in the average salary for MGB graduates was witnessed, landing at INR 19.83 lakhs.

From a diverse list of recruiters ranging from Fortune 500 companies to tech start-ups and global giants, over 129 companies globally participated in the recruitment drive at SP Jain School of Global Management, informed the media release.