Students of classes 1 to 9 in Puducherry declared 'all pass'
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday approved a proposal to declare as 'all pass' this academic year, students of classes 1 to 9 in the Union Territory.
The students of class 10 and 11 in Puducherry and Karaikal will be declared 'all pass' as per guidelines of the Tamil Nadu Board. Similarly, students of classes 10 and 11 in Mahe and Yanam regions would be promoted as per the guidelines of the Boards of Education in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh respectively said a Raj Nivas release.
All schools would function till March 31 for classes 1 to 9 for five days a week and would observe Saturdays and Sundays as holidays.
The summer vacation would commence for the schools on April 1.
Classes for Standards 10, 11 and 12 would be conducted as per the schedule of examinations of the respective State Boards of Education.
According to the release, the Lt Governor gave approval for allocation of ₹29.65 crores to disburse monthly assistance to beneficiaries of Old Age pension and destitute.
As many as 1.54 lakh persons are benefitted under this scheme.
She has also approved export facto expenditure sanction of ₹24.35 lakh for the purchase of diet and non-diet items to Anganwadi Centres of Mahe and Yanam regions.
The Lt Governor has also given her nod to a proposal to declare the closure of all arrack, toddy shops, clubs, bars and restaurants serving liquor in the Union Territory from April 4 to 6 in view of election to the territorial assembly slated for April 6.
These shops would also remain closed on May 2 and 3 on account of the counting of votes, the release stated.
Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6. Of the 30 Assembly seats, five are reserved for the Scheduled Caste candidates. As many as 10,02,589 electors will choose the candidates for the 15 legislative Assembly of Puducherry.
