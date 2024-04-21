 Students with four-year UG degrees can directly appear for NET and pursue PhD, informs UGC Chief | Education - Hindustan Times
Students with four-year UG degrees can directly appear for NET and pursue PhD, informs UGC Chief

PTI |
Apr 21, 2024 07:12 PM IST

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar informed that the candidates will require a minimum of 75% marks or equivalent scores in their UG course to pursue PhD.

Students with four-year undergraduate degrees can now directly appear for NET and pursue a PhD, according to University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar.

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar informed that students with four-year undergraduate degrees can now directly appear for NET and pursue a PhD, provided they have a minimum 75% marks or equivalent grades in their UG course.
UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar informed that students with four-year undergraduate degrees can now directly appear for NET and pursue a PhD, provided they have a minimum 75% marks or equivalent grades in their UG course.

To pursue a PhD with or without a Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), the candidates will require a minimum of 75 percent marks or equivalent grades in their four-year undergraduate course.

So far, a candidate for the National Eligibility Test (NET) needed a master's degree with a minimum of 55 percent marks.

“The candidates with four-year undergraduate degrees can now directly pursue PhD and appear for NET. Such candidates are allowed to appear in a subject in which they want to pursue a PhD irrespective of the discipline in which they have obtained the four-year bachelor's degree,” Kumar told PTI.

“The candidates having passed a four-year or eight-semester bachelor's degree programme should have a minimum of 75 pc marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade on a point scale wherever the grading system is followed,” the UGC chairman said.

A relaxation of five percent marks or its equivalent grade may be allowed for those belonging to SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), differently-abled, economically weaker sections, and other categories of candidates as per the decision of the UGC from time to time, he added.

