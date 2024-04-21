 CUET UG 2024 Schedule: NTA CUET datesheet out at exams.nta.ac.in, timetable here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
CUET UG 2024 Schedule: NTA CUET datesheet out at exams.nta.ac.in, timetable here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 21, 2024 10:10 AM IST

CUET UG 2024 Schedule has been released. Check dates and other details here.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET UG 2024 Schedule. Candidates who will appear for Common University Entrance Test can check the datesheet through the official website of NTA at exams.nta.ac.in.

CUET UG 2024 Schedule: NTA CUET datesheet out, timetable here
CUET UG 2024 Schedule: NTA CUET datesheet out, timetable here

The CUET UG 2024 examination will be conducted from May 15 to May 24, 2024. The NTA will conduct the CUET (UG) - 2024 in Hybrid mode (CBT and Pen & Paper) Mode for about 13.48 lacs candidates at various Examination Centers located in 380 cities including 26 cities outside India.

There are 63 test papers being offered in the CUET (UG) – 2024. The duration of the test will be 45 minutes duration except in subjects i.e., Accountancy, Economics, Physics, Computer Science / Informatics Practices, Chemistry, Mathematics / Applied Mathematics, and General Test, the duration of the test will be 60 minutes. There will be four shifts -Shift 1A will be conducted from 10 am to 11 am, shift 1B from 12.15 pm to 1 pm, shift 2A will be held from 3 pm to 3.45 pm and shift 2B will be conducted from 5 pm to 6 pm.

Other papers will be conducted in three shifts- shift 1 from 9 am to 11.15 am, shift 2 from 1.15 pm to 2.45 pm and shift 3 from 4.45 pm to 6.15 pm.

This year, CUET UG 2024 has witnessed more than 1.35 million candidates registration. Of them, 717,000 are male, and 630,000 are female, and seven have registered as the third gender. Each candidate can register for up to six subjects. As many as 261 universities are participating in the test this year.

As per the official data, English has seen the highest registration with over a million candidates, followed by general test (830,000), chemistry (700,000), physics (680,000), mathematics (490,000), biology (390,000), economics (214,000), Hindi (200,000), business studies (190,000), accountancy (180,000), political science (161,000) and history (137,000). For more related details candidates can check the official website of CUET UG.

CUET UG 2024 datesheet here

