Haryana Board Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 scores to be released by May 15, check details inside

The Board of School Education, Haryana, will be declaring the results of Class 10 and 12 board exam results by May 15. This was informed to Hindustan Times by board officials recently. Haryana Board Results 2024: Class 10 and 12 results expected to be declared before May 15, 2024.(HT File)

Once released, students who appeared for the Haryana Class 10 and 12 Board exams can check their results on bseh.org.in.

It is learned that the board was monitoring the answer sheet assessment process, and will announce the results, tentatively before May 15.

Steps to check results when released:

Go to the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in

Click on the ‘Results’ box on the homepage.

You will be redirected to a new page.

Click on the result link for Class 10 or Class 12 exams as required.

Enter your credentials on the login page.

Check your results displayed on the screen.

Print a copy for future reference.

Notably, the Haryana Board Class 10th Exam was conducted from February 27 to March 26, 2024, whereas the class 12th exam was conducted from February 27 to April 2, 2024.

In 2023, the 10th results were declared on May 16, and the 12th results were declared on May 15. The overall pass percentage of Class 10th was 65.43%, whereas for Class 12th it was 81.65%.

