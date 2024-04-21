National Testing Agency, NTA has started the UGC NET June 2024 registration process on April 20, 2024. The direct link to apply for National Eligibility Test is available to candidates on the official website of NTA UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET June 2024 registration begins, here’s how to apply (Hindustan Times)

The registration process will conclude on May 10, 2024. The window for submission of fee will close on May 12, 2024. All the candidates willing to apply for the UGC NET June examination can follow the steps given below to apply online.

UGC NET June 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on UGC NET June 2024 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for General/ Unreserved is ₹1150/-, for SC/ST/PwD and Third Gender is ₹325/. The payment of fee should be done through online mode- Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI.

UGC NET June 2024 examination will be conducted on June 6, 2024. The examination will be conducted in OMR-based mode only, and the medium of the question paper shall be in English and Hindi, except language papers. The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The eam duration each paper is for 3 hours.

Paper I will comprise of 100 marks and will have 50 questions and Paper II will comprise of 200 marks and will have 100 number of questions. Each question carries 02 (two) marks. For each correct response, candidate will get 02 (two) marks. There is no negative marking for incorrect response. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.