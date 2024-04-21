UGC NET June 2024: Registration begins at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registration process for UGC NET June 2024 on April 20, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the National Eligibility Test can find the direct link on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET June 2024: Registration begins, direct link here

The last date to apply is till May 10, 2024. The last date for submission of the examination fee through online mode is from May 11 to May 12, 2024. The correction window will open on May 13 and will close on May 15, 2024.

As per the official notice, the examination will be conducted on June 16, 2024. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC – NET June 2024 for ‘Junior Research Fellowship’ and eligibility for ‘Assistant Professor’ and admission to Ph.D in 83 subjects in OMR (Pen & Paper), mode. The test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

UGC NET June 2024: How to apply

All the interested candidates can follow the steps given below to apply online for UGC NET June 2024.

Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on UGC NET June 2024 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for General/ Unreserved is ₹1150/-, for SC/ST/PwD and Third Gender is ₹325/. The payment of fee should be done through online mode- Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying for UGC – NET June 2024, he/she may contact on 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.