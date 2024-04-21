Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, has postponed the JEE Advanced 2024 registration date. The registration process for IIT JEE was scheduled to begin on April 21, has been postponed and will now commence on April 27, 2024. Candidates who want to apply online can find the link on the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced 2024: IIT JEE registration date postponed, to begin on April 27

The last date to apply is till May 7, 2024. The last date for fee payment of registered candidates is till May 10, 2024.

The admit card will be released on May 17 and can be downloaded till May 26, 2024. JEE Advanced 2024 exam will be held on May 26 in two shifts- Paper I will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Candidates should be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2024 to apply for IIT JEE examination. Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1999. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e. these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1994.

JEE Advanced 2024: How to apply

All those candidates who are eligible to apply for IIT JEE can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Now login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of the application fee and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for further use.

The registration fee for female candidates, SC, ST and PwD category candidates is ₹1600/- and for all other candidates is ₹3200/- who are Indians. The fee should be paid online. For more details, candidates can check the official website of JEE Advanced.