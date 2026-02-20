Chennai, Tamil Nadu Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Friday distributed laptops to 993 students at a college here under the Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil scheme, urging the youth to lead the state, aiming to become a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030. Tamil Nadu minister distributes laptops to 993 students

"The responsibility to realise Tamil Nadu's dream of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030 lies in the hands of the younger generation like you. I urge you to utilise the laptops being provided now for your higher studies and employment opportunities," Chezhiaan said while speaking at the event.

The laptop distribution, which took place at Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda College, is part of a massive statewide initiative launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin on January 5, aimed at providing laptops to 20 lakh students pursuing higher education across the state.

Addressing the gathering, Chezhiaan said the CM has been implementing pioneering schemes such as 'Naan Mudhalvan', 'Pudhumai Penn', and 'Tamil Pudhalvan' to ensure students excel globally.

He stated that today's technology has brought the entire world within reach, and the laptop scheme is designed to bring that technology directly into the hands of the younger generation.

The minister for Higher Education noted that in this college alone, 1,068 third-year undergraduate students were provided with laptops last month, followed by the 993 second-year students covered earlier in the day.

He further detailed that the institution's students are significantly benefiting from various government welfare measures, including 262 students under the 'Tamil Pudhalvan' scheme and over 1,200 students receiving scholarships for Backward, Most Backward, and Adi Dravidar communities.

The minister, referring to Swami Vivekananda's teachings, said that education brings out the best in a person.

He praised Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda College, established in 1946, for following an educational approach focused on character development and "man-making," while combining a modern curriculum with values such as self-confidence and social service.

The event was attended by Mylapore MLA T Velu, Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, College Secretary Swami Dhyanagamyananda, Principal Dr S Kumaresan, as well as faculty members and students.

