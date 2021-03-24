IND USA
The revised schedule will be announced later, a senior official of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said.(Shutterstock)
Telangana: All degree, PG and other exams postponed due to Covid-19 surge

All ongoing and scheduled exams of degree, PG and other courses under universities in Telangana have been postponed following temporary closure of educational institutions due to surge in COVID-19 daily cases in the state, authorities said on Wednesday.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 08:36 PM IST

All ongoing and scheduled exams of degree, PG and other courses under universities in Telangana have been postponed following temporary closure of educational institutions due to surge in COVID-19 daily cases in the state, authorities said on Wednesday.

The revised schedule will be announced later, a senior official of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) said.

The Telangana government on Tuesday announced that educational institutions would be temporarily closed from Wednesday and online classes would be offered to prevent the spread of coronavirus following a spurt in fresh cases in recent days, including from some schools.

Earlier, some universities had issued notifications that the ongoing supplementary/regular examinations of all UG and PG courses shall be conducted as per schedule.

