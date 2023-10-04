News / Education / News / Union Cabinet approves the setting up of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Telangana's Mulugu

Union Cabinet approves the setting up of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Telangana's Mulugu

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 04, 2023 06:52 PM IST

The Central Tribal University in Telangana is being named in honour of the tribal goddesses Sammakka and Sarakka

The Union Cabinet approved the setting up of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University in Telangana's Mulugu District.

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi gave its approval for the introduction in Parliament, a Bill to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009 for setting up of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University at Mulugu District in the State of Telangana(PTI)
“The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi gave its approval for the introduction in Parliament, a Bill, namely, the Central Universities (Amendment), Bill, 2023 further to amend the Central Universities Act, 2009 for setting up of Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University at Mulugu District in the State of Telangana as provided in the Thirteenth Schedule to the Andhra Pradesh Re-organisation Act, 2014 (no. 6 of 2014),” the official statement said.

According to the press release, funds of Rs. 889.07 crore would be allocated for this purpose and the new university will not only increase access and improve the quality of higher education in the State but also promote avenues of higher education and advance knowledge by providing instructional and research facilities in tribal art, culture and traditional knowledge system for the benefit of the tribal population in Telangana.

