THE World University Rankings by Subject 2026: IISc makes it to top 100 under CS universities list
THE World University Rankings by Subject 2026 has been released. IISc has made it to the top 100 list under CS universities list.
The Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject 2026 have been released. The list has been released for 11 major subject areas, including Arts and Humanities, Business and Economics, Computer Science, Education Studies, Engineering, Law, Life Sciences, Medical and Health, Physical Sciences, Psychology, and Social Sciences.
This year, the only Indian university to reach the top 100 list is the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. IISc has secured the 96th rank in the Computer Science subject area. The Institute has secured 101-125th rank in Engineering and 201-250th rank in Physical Science.
MIT has secured the top spot in the Arts and Humanities, Business and Economics, and Social Science subjects. Oxford University has topped in Computer Science and Medical and Health subjects. Stanford University secured first rank in Education and Law. Harvard University topped in the Engineering and Life Sciences subjects.
The California Institute of Technology ranked 1st in the Physical Sciences subject, and Cambridge University ranked 1st in the Psychology subject.
THE subject rankings encompass 148 individual disciplines. They are developed using the same comprehensive and trusted methodology as the THE World University Rankings. However, metric weightings are carefully adjusted for each subject, ensuring that the rankings accurately reflect disciplinary priorities, fairly assess institutional strengths and provide meaningful, field-specific insights.
