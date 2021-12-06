Home / Education / News / Uniforms compulsory in schools from Dec 13: Kerala education minister
news

Uniforms compulsory in schools from Dec 13: Kerala education minister

  • Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Saturday that uniforms will be made compulsory in schools from December 13. This decision has been taken to clear confusion over the identity of school students while availing facilities like bus fare concession.
Uniforms compulsory in schools from Dec 13: Kerala education minister (Representative photo/Shutterstock)
Uniforms compulsory in schools from Dec 13: Kerala education minister (Representative photo/Shutterstock)
Published on Dec 06, 2021 11:18 AM IST
Copy Link
Edited by Maitree Baral, New Delhi

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty said on Saturday that uniforms will be made compulsory in schools from December 13. This decision has been taken to clear confusion over the identity of school students while availing facilities like bus fare concession. 

The education minister also said that schools for differently-abled students and hostels can reopen on December 8. With this, differently-abled students of general schools can attend classes December 8 onwards.

Sivankutty also apprised that the state government has sanctioned additional plus one or class 11 batches—61 batches each in science and arts and 10 batches in commerce-- in order compensate for the seat shortage in 21 taluks in the state. 

Meanwhile, the education department has decided to seek test reports every week from teachers and school employees who resist vaccines. Last week the government said 1750 teachers and 500 odd staff were not vaccinated citing religious belief and other flimsy reasons.

(With inputs from Ramesh Babu from Thiruvananthapuram)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out