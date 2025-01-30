Union Budget 2025 live: What stakeholders are expecting from FM Nirmala Sitharaman for education sector
As India gears up to present the Union Budget 2025 on Saturday, 1 February, the education sector remains one of the key areas of focus. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to significantly increase education spending beyond the current levels to bring India closer to the NEP’s target of 6%. Different stakeholders in the sector are anticipating higher budgetary allocations and other supports to enhance school and higher education, skill development, and research....Read More
Increased digital learning and infrastructure investment can help reduce the urban-rural education divide gap. Strengthening internet connectivity and providing students with digital devices can help achieve inclusive and equitable access to education. There is also a need to spend more on vocational training and skill development programs, particularly in emerging areas like AI, green energy, and financial technology.
Scholarship programs and interest-free education loans for economically weaker students would also be welcome measures. The upcoming budget presents an opportunity for the government to make bold investments that can transform India’s education landscape for the future. Follow this blog to know the expectations of various stakeholders in the field of education from the Union Budget 2025.
Union Budget 2025: Funds need to be allocated to support NEP's plan for higher education
Dr Partha Chatterjee, Dean of Academics and Professor of Economics, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR: “India has one of the largest populations of young people. Almost 40% of the population is less than 25, or at an age where they could be in education. To educate this large number, several steps need to be taken. This is critical if India has to achieve developed economic status by the time the demographic transition is over. It is obvious that the education and research budget has to go up – right now at 2.9% of GDP there is a lot of room for this funding to grow. Over the last few budgets skilling was prioritised. However, it is not clear what that investment in skilling has delivered. If India cannot build a solid education system, mere skilling will not help.
NEP has laid down an ambitious plan for higher education. In this budget, funds need to be allocated to support some of those initiatives. Funds also need to be allocated to help universities and colleges transform themselves into truly multidisciplinary institutions. To ensure we do well in research and have faculty members to teach this large population, much more funding needs to be channelled toward Phd scholarships.
The budget should also take steps to ensure more private funding. This will include enabling the Higher Education Financing Agency to provide loans to private universities.
Union Budget 2025: Need increased investment in sectors like AI and IoT and simplification of regulatory processes
Ankit Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of Unstop: With the Budget coming up, we believe there will be movement in the skill development and entrepreneurship industry. The Confederation of Indian Industry has proposed the formulation of a comprehensive National Employment Policy. This aims to consolidate various employment generating schemes across ministries and states that will enhance the focus on job creation. We feel there may be an increase in measures to boost female participation in the workforce through policy support for flexible work arrangements and incentives for organisations promoting gender diversity.
India’s employment and HRTech sectors will grow and this will be driven by emerging technologies. We feel there will be a 20% increase in the job market because of fields like AI, machine learning, and cybersecurity, alongside sector-specific hiring opportunities. Skills-based hiring is the need of the hour and this is why programs like Skill India Digital will play a crucial role in preparing the youth for the digital economy. What is also important is aligning the student’s skills with the requirements of the industry. We hope there will be a continued support for entrepreneurship, through increased investment in sectors like AI and IoT and the simplification of regulatory processes, will create a more conducive environment for startups, encouraging innovation and job creation.
There’s a strong possibility that more funds will be allocated to skilling initiatives, building on the government's previous efforts for 41 million individuals and the INR 4520 crore allocated to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. We anticipate an increase in this year’s allocation to further boost skill development and job creation, with a greater focus on state-wise distribution of funds.
The key trends we see in 2025 will be AI driven recruitment and workforce planning along with AI tools streamlining hiring, reducing biases, and enhancing HR functions through predictive analytics and task automation. Skills based hiring will take the spotlight as employers will prioritize skills over traditional qualifications.
Union Budget 2025: Need to address challenges facing India's higher education
Professor Ramgopal Rao, Vice-Chancellor, BITS Pilani: "The Union Budget 2025 presents a pivotal opportunity to address some of the chronic challenges facing India’s higher education sector. With over 800,000 students expected to travel abroad for higher education in 2025, costing Indian households nearly USD 70 billion, it’s imperative for India to focus on creating world-class educational institutions at home. Increasing budgetary allocations for higher education is essential to enhance accessibility, equity, and excellence, helping us move closer to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 goal of a 50% Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER).
To stem the ongoing brain drain, we need strategic investments to make Indian universities globally competitive. This includes funding for Indian institutions to establish overseas campuses, granting them greater autonomy in administration and recruitment, and adopting outcome-based funding models tied to research and innovation output. A strong research ecosystem, supported by substantial grants and philanthropic incentives, is critical. Moreover, improving faculty quality by recruiting and retaining highly skilled educators across institutions will help bridge the gap between elite and Tier-2 colleges.
By empowering institutions to innovate and expand without bureaucratic hurdles, the government can create an inclusive and dynamic higher education landscape that retains top talent and propels India into the league of global education powerhouses."