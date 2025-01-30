Union Budget 2025 live: What stakeholders are expecting from FM Nirmala Sitharaman for education sector

Jan 30, 2025 12:17 PM IST

Dr Partha Chatterjee, Dean of Academics and Professor of Economics, Shiv Nadar University, Delhi NCR: “India has one of the largest populations of young people. Almost 40% of the population is less than 25, or at an age where they could be in education. To educate this large number, several steps need to be taken. This is critical if India has to achieve developed economic status by the time the demographic transition is over. It is obvious that the education and research budget has to go up – right now at 2.9% of GDP there is a lot of room for this funding to grow. Over the last few budgets skilling was prioritised. However, it is not clear what that investment in skilling has delivered. If India cannot build a solid education system, mere skilling will not help.

NEP has laid down an ambitious plan for higher education. In this budget, funds need to be allocated to support some of those initiatives. Funds also need to be allocated to help universities and colleges transform themselves into truly multidisciplinary institutions. To ensure we do well in research and have faculty members to teach this large population, much more funding needs to be channelled toward Phd scholarships.

The budget should also take steps to ensure more private funding. This will include enabling the Higher Education Financing Agency to provide loans to private universities.