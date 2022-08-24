YOUTH IDEATHON 2022, a festival of entrepreneurial thinking launched

Management Entrepreneurship Professional Skills Council (MEPSC), under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) in association with Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) and ThinkStartup (TS) announced the launch of India @75 (Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav): ‘YOUTH IDEATHON 2022’. ThinkStartup (TS) is a new age education venture that provides modern entrepreneurial learning to students.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, the 4-stage festival of entrepreneurial thinking will feature exciting rewards and recognition opportunities for students, mentor teachers and schools. This year there will also be a bonus 5th round that focuses on incubating high-potential student ideas into real-life business ventures.

Students of classes 4th to 12th from all over India including CBSE affiliated schools in foreign countries can participate in the Youth Ideathon for free by submitting their ideas on the link - https://youthideathon.in/submit-your-idea.

It’s a team based competition so students can participate only in teams of 3 to 5 members with the minimum size of each participating team being 3 while the maximum size being 5.

“Last year when we started this initiative, we were not aware of the tremendous impact that we might have through this initiative. Through this humble effort of ours, we strive to identify ideas that have the potential to change our nation for good” said Col. Anil Kumar Pokhriyal, CEO, MEPSC.

Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Former Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog said “India has been the cradle of innovation for centuries and as we move into a new era, it’s time to build an ecosystem that supports entrepreneurship and innovation. The growth possibility for an initiative like this is limitless owing to the fact that this new era will be led by innovations induced by youngsters”

For the top 25 teams, the organizers of the Youth Ideathon 2022 have announced a Prototyping Award and prize money of Rs.10,000 each. Out of these, the shortlisted top 10 teams will be offered an incubation grant of Rs. 100,000 each.

Sheatwork, a knowledge hub for women entrepreneurs, has announced a prize money of Rs. 25,000 for the best Student Innovator (Female).

