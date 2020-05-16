e-paper
NHAI Recruitment 2020: 48 vacancies for Deputy Manager on offer, check details

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post online at nhai.gov.in on or before June 15, 2020.

education Updated: May 16, 2020 20:13 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
NHAI Recruitment 2020. (Screengrab)
         

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Deputy Manager (Technical) on its official website.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 48 vacancies of Deputy Manager (Technical). Out of which, 20 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 15 for OBC-NCL, 6 for SC, 4 for ST, and 3 for EWS candidates. The recruitment will be held through GATE 2020 scores in the discipline of Civil Engineering.

A candidate should have a degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute. The applicants should not be exceeding 30 years of age as on the closing date of the advertisement. However, the upper age limit as per the government of India rules and regulations for special categories.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

