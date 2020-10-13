e-paper
Home / Education / NHB Assistant Manager Admit Card 2020 released, direct link here

NHB Assistant Manager Admit Card 2020 released, direct link here

National Housing Bank (NHB) has released the admit card for the Assistant Manager (Scale 1) recruitment exam, on its official website at nhb.org.in. Exam will be held on October 18.

education Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 15:46 IST
Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
         

National Housing Bank (NHB) has released the admit card for the Assistant Manager (Scale 1) recruitment exam, on its official website. Candidates who have applied for NHB Assistant Manager Recruitment 2020 can download their NHB Admit Card from the official website at nhb.org.in. NHB Assistant Manager Exam will be conducted on October 18, 2020 (Sunday).

NHB Assistant Manager Admit Card Direct Link

The candidates will have to key in their Registration No or Roll No and Password to download their admit card.

The candidates must carry a print out of their admit card along with a valid photo ID proof line Aadhar card, pan card, voter card or driving license etc.

How to Download NHB Assistant Manager Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website of NHB - nhb.org.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Download e-Call Letter for the Recruitment of Assistant Managers (Scale I)’

Login in using your registration number and password

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out

Read the important instructions carefully

