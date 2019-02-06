NIACL AO phase 1 result declared, here’s how to check

NIACL AO Phase 1 result : New India Assurance Company Limited has declared the result of the phase I of exam to recruit Administrative Officers (Scale-I) Generalists and Specialists, 2018.

The company has released the list of roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted candidates for phase-II examinations.

Candidates who have appeared in the NIACL AO Phase 1 exam can check their results by clicking here.

The admit card for phase-II, indicating date and venue of the examination, will be released shortly. Candidates must keep visiting the recruitment section of the official website of NIACL for further details.

New India Assurance Company Limited will fill 312 vacancy of administrative officers (generalists and specialist, scale 1) through this examination.

The recruitment of administrative officers are under legal, finance accounts and company secretary disciplines. The recruitment process includes written examination and interview. The written examination is being conducted in two phases.

The written examination phase 1 (preliminary) comprising of objective type questions was held on January 30, 2019, while the phase 2 exam (mains) comprising of objective and descriptive type of questions will be conducted on March 2, 2019.

Main Examination will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 30 marks. Both the objective and descriptive tests will be online. Candidates will have to answer descriptive test by typing on the computer. Immediately after completion of objective test, descriptive test will be administered.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 17:48 IST