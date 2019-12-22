NID DAT prelims 2019 admit card released at admissions.nid.edu, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Dec 22, 2019 15:48 IST

National institute of Design has released the admit card for the preliminary NID DAT exam 2019 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the NID Design Aptitude test can download their admit card online at admissions.nid.edu.

The preliminary examination will be conducted on December 29, 2019. Candidates are advised to bring a copy of their admit card to their allotted examination centre or else they won’t be allowed to appear for the examination.

Important dates:

•NID DAT 2020 prelims exam will be held on December 29, 2019.

•NID DAT 2020 prelims result for B.Des and GDPD will be released on March 19, 2020.

•NID DAT 2020 prelims result for M.Des will be released on February 18, 2020.

•Admit card for the main exam for B.Des and GDPD will be released on April 14, 2020.

•NID DAT 2020 mains for B.Des and GDPD will be conducted from April 29 to May 3, 2020.

•NID DAT 2020 mains result will be released on May 28, 2020.

•NID DAT 2020 mains for M.Des will be announced later.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Click here to download DAT Prelims Admit Card for B.Des./GDPD & M.Des’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Key in your credentials and log in

5.The admit card will appear on the display screen

6.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.