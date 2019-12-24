e-paper
NIOS D.El.Ed Hall Ticket 2020 released for January session exam

NIOS D.El.Ed Hall Ticket 2020 released for January session exam

NIOS D.El.Ed admit card for last supplementary exam for January 2020 session for the course 501-510 has been released on its official website. Candidates can download the same at dled.nios.ac.in

education Updated: Dec 24, 2019 10:31 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
NIOS Dled admit card out
NIOS Dled admit card out(NIOS)
         

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the admit card or hall ticket for D.El.Ed (Diploma in Elementary Education) January 2020 exam. Candidates can download the same online at dled.nios.ac.in. Candidates can download the NIOS 2020 admit card by logging in using their enrolment number and date of birth.

NIOS will conducted the D.El.Ed last supplementary exam for January 2020 session from January 4 to 18, 2020. The exam will be conducted in afternoon session from 2 to 5 pm. The exam is for course 501-510.

The Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) programme is a specifically designed package for in-service untrained teachers working in primary/ upper primary schools of different states of the country.

How to download NIOS D.El.Ed. Admit Card for January 2020 session: 

Visit the official website of NIOS DElEd at dled.nios.ac.in

Click on the link that reads “ Hall ticket/Intimation card for D.El.Ed Supplementary Examination (501-510) scheduled from 4th Jan. 2020”

Key in your enrolment number and date of birth and submit.

Your NIOS Deled admit card will appear on the screen.

Download and take its print out.

On the day of exam, candidates should carry one valid photo id proof issued by the government with their hall ticket to enter into the exam hall.

Click here to download NIOS D.El.Ed admit card 2020

Click here for NIOS D.El.Ed date sheet

Education News