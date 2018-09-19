NIOS DElEd Hall Ticket for September 2018 exam out, here’s direct link to download Admit Card

The National School of Open Schooling has released the Hall Ticket or Admit Card of 2nd Examination for untrained in-service teachers under Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) programme. The examination will be held on September 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29 between 2.30pm and 5.30pm.

Click here to check the time table for the examination.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card for NIOS DElED September exam 2018.

Download the admit cards at the earliest as the website may slow down due to heavy traffic. Check the admit card for details about your examination. The admit card must be kept safely and carried to the examination venue.

NIOS DElED Admit Card/Hall Ticket 2018: Steps to download

1) Visit the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in

2) Click on the link for NIOS dled for untrained teachers

3) Click on ‘Hall Ticket/Admit Card for 2nd Examination of D.El.Ed’

4) Key in your enrolment number and date of birth on the login page that opens

5) Click on submit

6) Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

7) Download and take a printout

First Published: Sep 19, 2018 14:25 IST