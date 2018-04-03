NIRF India Rankings 2018: Dip in number of DU colleges in top 10 list

Five Delhi University colleges have made it to the list of top 10 colleges in the country under the HRD Ministry’s national ranking framework released on Tuesday.

Last year, six colleges under the Delhi University had figured in the top 10 list.

While Miranda House has been ranked number one yet again, St Stephens College, which participated in the ranking for the first time, has bagged second rank.

Hindu College, which did not participate in the rankings last year, is at the fifth position in the top 10 list.

Bishop Heber College at Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu, which was at fourth position last year, has bagged third rank this year.

The ranking of Loyola College in Chennai has dipped from second to sixth position. Similarly, DU’s Shri Ram College of Commerce and Lady Shri Ram College for Women, which were at third and seventh position respectively last year, have been ranked seventh and eight position respectively.

Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira in West Bengal’s Howrah and Madras Christian College in Chennai have been ranked ninth and tenth respectively in the HRD ministry’s list.

The list announced by HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar at an event at the Vigyan Bhavan here, has been prepared on basis of a survey of “general degree” colleges under the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF). Colleges have been ranked for the second time.