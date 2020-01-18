NITs, IIITs counselling: MNNIT to play vital role in admissions this year

education

Updated: Jan 18, 2020 13:09 IST

The Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad is all set to play a leading role in counselling and admission to undergraduate degree programmes of engineering, technology and architecture including B Tech courses in all National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other government-funded institutions of the country, based on the joint entrance examination (JEE) scores this year.

MNNIT director Rajeev Tripathi has been appointed chairman of the Central Seat Allocation Board (CCAB) by union ministry of human resource development (MHRD). As a result, a dedicated CSAB headquarters will soon be set up on the MNNIT-Allahabad campus with a team of institute officials to shoulder responsibilities of counselling for 2020-21.

For admissions, the MHRD sets up a Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to participating institutes for each academic year. Last year, this included 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 25 IIITs and 28 other-government-funded technical institutes (GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programmes offered by these institutes will be made through a single platform.

The CSAB simultaneously undertakes counselling for admission to NITs, IIITs and other JEE participating institutes and based on this the candidates need to report to the allotted institutes and take admission.

However, when still seats remain vacant, the CSAB then conducts a special round of counselling for the remaining seats. For the close work that CSAB plays along with JoSAA in counselling and admissions, the CSAB chairman of is also a member of JoSAA, officials said.

The core committee of CSAB has a representative of MHRD, directors of four NITs and an IIIT also as members.

Confirming the development, MNNIT director Rajeev Tripathi said that though it will be the first time for MNNIT to shoulder the responsibility of CSAB, the institute had begun the online counselling process for admissions in coordination with National Informatics Centre (NIC). It handled the role of CSAB’s former version of CCB or Central Counseling Board in 2002 and 2003 with success. In 2004, the responsibility was given to Delhi College of Engineering before the task was again entrusted to MNNIT in 2008. However, this time, this responsibility has come to MNNIT after a gap of 12 years now.

Last year, the responsibility of CSAB was handled by NIT-Trichy.