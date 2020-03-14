NLC Recruitment 2020: Engineers can apply for 259 graduate executive trainee posts

education

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 17:16 IST

NLC India Limited (NLCIL) has invited online applications to fill 259 vacancies of graduate executive trainee (GET) posts. The online application process will begin on March 18 and will end on April 17. Candidates can apply online at https://www.nlcindia.com/new_website/careers/CAREER.htm.

Most of the posts are for engineers of different disciplines. Candidates are advised to check the official website for full details.

Details of vacancies

Mechanical discipline: 125 Posts----Bachelor degree in Mechanical Engineering / Mechanical & Production Engineering.

Electrical (EEE) discipline: 65 Posts--- Candidates should have Bachelor degree in Electrical Engineering /Electrical & Electronics Engineering/ Power Engineering.

Electrical (ECE) discipline: 10 Posts-- Candidates should have Bachelor degree in Electronics & Communication Engineering.

Civil discipline: 5 Posts-- Candidates should have Bachelor degree in Civil Engineering/Civil & Structural Engineering.

Control and Instrumentation discipline: 15 Posts -- Candidates should have Bachelor degree in Instrumentation Engineering / Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering / Instrumentation & Control Engineering.

Computer discipline: 5 Posts-- Candidates should have Bachelor degree in Computer Science Engineering / Computer Engineering / Information Technology (or) Full Time / Part Time PG Degree in Computer Applications.

Mining discipline: 5 Posts---- Candidates should have Bachelor degree in Mining Engineering.

Geology discipline:5 Posts----- Candidates should have done M.Tech in Geology (or) M.Sc Geology.

Finance discipline: 14 Posts-----Candidates having the qualification of Chartered Accountants of India (CA) / Institute of Cost Accountants of India (CMA) (or) Degree in any discipline with MBA of minimum 02 years’ duration with specialization in Finance are eligible.

Human Resource discipline: 10 Posts----- Candidates should have Degree in any discipline and post- graduation degree in social work/business administration/business management with specialization in personnel management/industrial relations/labour welfare or postgraduate degree/diploma of 2 years in relevant subject are eligible.

Selection Procedure-

Online exam: Candidates who qualify in the Computer Based Online Examination will be shortlisted for personal interview in the order of merit based on the Marks scored in the examination. The number of candidates to be considered for personal interview will be 6 times the number of vacancies notified.