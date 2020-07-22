‘No Exams in Covid’: NSUI protests outside HRD Ministry over UGC Guidelines

education

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 09:48 IST

The Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday staged a protest outside the HRD Ministry against the revised UGC guidelines which require universities to conduct final-year exams by September.

The protesters, however, were detained by police and taken to Mandir Marg police station. They were released in the afternoon.

The protest was led by NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan along with other office bearers and volunteers of the student outfit.

“When Parliament is suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic, why are students being forced to appear in exams?” Kundan asked.

Pointing out that there are more than 10 lakh COVID-19 cases in the country, he alleged that the “government is not worried about the safety of students”. “The students’ parents are also worried about them as there is no clear sign of relief seen from the government’s side,” he added.

In view of a surge in COVID-19 infections in the country, the ministry had on June 25 asked the UGC’s panel of experts, headed by Haryana University vice-chancellor R C Kuhad, to review the final-year examination guidelines issued on April 29.

The examinations were scheduled to be held in July.

According to the revised UGC guidelines, “The final year examinations will be conducted by the universities or institutions by the end of September in offline, online or blended mode.” “The students having backlog will compulsorily be evaluated by conducting examinations in offline (pen and paper), online, or blended (online and offline) mode as per feasibility and suitability,” the guidelines stated.