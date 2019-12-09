e-paper
No proposals pending for opening of new engineering colleges in India: Ramesh Pokhriyal

There are no proposals or applications pending for opening of new engineering colleges in the country, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said on Monday.

education Updated: Dec 09, 2019 17:13 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
There are no proposals or applications pending for opening of new engineering colleges in the country, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Monday.(HT file)
         

Nishank gave the information in response to a written question in Lok Sabha.

“There are no pending proposals or applications with University Grants Commission (UGC) or All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) for opening of new engineering colleges in the country,” he said.

“A few seats have remained vacant in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and AICTE approved engineering colleges,” he added.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

