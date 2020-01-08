North Orissa University Recruitment 2020: Apply for 75 teaching posts by Feb 5

education

North Orissa University has invited offline applications for the recruitment of Professors, Assistant Professor and Associate professor in various departments on its official website. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can check the official notification online at nou.nic.in. The registration will end on February 5, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 75 vacancies of Professors, Assistant Professor and Associate professor in various departments. Out of which 63 vacancies are for the Main Campus (Baripada), and the rest 12 vacancies are for 2nd Campus (Keonjhar) 2nd Campus (Keonjhar).

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000. The applicants from the reserved category need to pay a fee of Rs 750.

The mode of payment of the application fee is through a demand draft in favor of the Comptroller of Finance, North Orissa University payable at Baripada.

Educational qualification:

•Professor - Ph.D. and Master’s Degree in respective discipline and a minimum of 10 years of experience in teaching/research/industry. At least 6 research publications.

•Assistant Professor –Master’s Degree with minimum 55% marks in the discipline applied and must have cleared NET/SLET/SET qualified in the same subject.

•Associate Professor–Master’s Degree with minimum 55% marks and Ph.D. in the discipline applied and minimum 8 years of experience in teaching/research/industry.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

How to apply:

Candidates have to download the application form from the official website, by clicking on the link provided here. The applicant needs to fill in all the requisite information in the application form and send it along with the necessary documents to the Registrar, North Orissa University (NOU), Sri Ram Chandra Vihar, Takatpur, Baripada, Mayurbhanj, Odisha-757003.